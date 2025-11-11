Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Shares of HGER stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $21.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

