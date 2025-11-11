Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,227 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.43.

NYSE:WHR opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.18. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

