Atria Investments Inc Sells 340 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 183.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,900.81 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,648.00 and a one year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,829.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,805.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.37.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $72.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $57.00 by $15.21. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

