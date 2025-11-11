Atria Investments Inc Sells 569 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $736,590.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,026.42. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 650.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

