Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $21.0760 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market cap of $351.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 809.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 91,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

