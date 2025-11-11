Aviva PLC Acquires 2,691 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of EMCOR Group worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total transaction of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $656.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.98. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.89 and a 1 year high of $778.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Northcoast Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

