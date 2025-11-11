Aviva PLC Acquires 7,091 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $21,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,523,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.54.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.21.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

