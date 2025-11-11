Aviva PLC Acquires 9,478 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Aviva PLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Water Works worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 8,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.