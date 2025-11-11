Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 169.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 34.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.70 and a 12-month high of $225.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

