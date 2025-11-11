Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Aviva PLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,845 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 174,169 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.13% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AU. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 579.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $76.00 target price on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
AU opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $79.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.48.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
