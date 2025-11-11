Aviva PLC Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,016 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $19,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 49,954 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

