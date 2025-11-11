Aviva PLC Has $19.32 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,159,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,259,000 after acquiring an additional 592,152 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PPG Industries by 58.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,797,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 105,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,734,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 85,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $108.87.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

