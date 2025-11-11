Aviva PLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Aviva PLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of lululemon athletica worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,527,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $170.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average of $221.28. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

