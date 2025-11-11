Aviva PLC Has $20.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,119 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $20,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,736,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,265,000 after acquiring an additional 862,374 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,160,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,326,000 after purchasing an additional 654,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,196,000 after purchasing an additional 279,669 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 3,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 84,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,309.24. This represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

