Aviva PLC Has $23.10 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Aviva PLC boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.75, for a total transaction of $2,000,747.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,849,533.50. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,811. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $250.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. William Blair raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.45.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

