Aviva PLC Has $23.57 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Aviva PLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,811,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $328.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $336.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,519.40. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,263,655.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.69.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

