Aviva PLC Purchases 11,587 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $19,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,491,000 after buying an additional 75,185 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 90.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. Northern Trust Corporation has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $3,535,234.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,417 shares of company stock worth $566,807. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

