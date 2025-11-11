Aviva PLC Purchases 6,745 Shares of Dover Corporation $DOV

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $18,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Dover by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

NYSE:DOV opened at $182.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.49. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

