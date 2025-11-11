Aviva PLC Purchases 9,171 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.73 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $186.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average is $141.84. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

