Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.5%

Banc of California stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Equities analysts predict that Banc of California will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,305.96. This trade represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 100,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

