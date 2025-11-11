Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.00 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

