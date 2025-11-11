Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Twilio alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,739,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,565,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.83, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.