Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,865 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HDFC Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

