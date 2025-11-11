Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,417,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.34 and a 52-week high of $128.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

