Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.71 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT stock opened at $140.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.314 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

