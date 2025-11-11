Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

