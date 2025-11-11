Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.60 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

