Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.46 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $87.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

