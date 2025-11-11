Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.73 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research raised Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ALSN opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Company Profile



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

