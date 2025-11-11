Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,311 Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 56.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $46.00 price target on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, October 27th. Baird R W lowered Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.