Bank of Montreal Can Sells 44,932 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Solventum were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solventum by 193.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

SOLV stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOLV. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

