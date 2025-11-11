Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,461 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Pool by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $242.10 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.56 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pool from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

