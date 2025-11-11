Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,932 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 370,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,415 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 553,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VGSH stock opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

