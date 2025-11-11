Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 383,107 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,455,703 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 383,107 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ADT were worth $54,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 548.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,115 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 134,575 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 161,223 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 256,646 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of ADT by 22.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADT had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

