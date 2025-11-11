Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 43,816 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,819,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

