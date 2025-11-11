Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,713 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 814,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.47%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

