Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.80 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $52,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $138.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

