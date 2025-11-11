Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $53.43 Million Stake in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $53,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Masimo alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $187,528,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,830,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Masimo by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 722,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 471,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,239,000 after purchasing an additional 98,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.