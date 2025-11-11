Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.40 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Corporation $AL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 964,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Air Lease by 3.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $1,347,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in Air Lease by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

NYSE AL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm had revenue of $725.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Willis sold 23,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,498,792.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,522.64. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

