Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.41 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $57,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in TKO Group by 425.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 350.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Shares of TKO opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.77 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.48%.

TKO Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This represents a 16.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723. Insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

