Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.76 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $623.23 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $602.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.85.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

