Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $57.93 Million Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $57,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $111.62.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

