Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 36,549 Shares of Avnet, Inc. $AVT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $58,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,880,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,631,000 after buying an additional 378,440 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134,372 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,520,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,100,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,043,000 after acquiring an additional 97,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 1.04%.Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Avnet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900-1.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avnet from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Avnet

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.