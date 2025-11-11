Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 55,952 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $60,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of ALSN opened at $82.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

