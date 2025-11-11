Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $57,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Maplebear by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Up 1.6%

Maplebear stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,680. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $137,762.10. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CART. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maplebear from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

