Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 349,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $53,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 14,059 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $2,571,953.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,181,258.26. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock worth $5,215,603. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $193.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $205.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of IRTC opened at $176.30 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.65.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.75 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

