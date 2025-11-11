Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 123,691 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $56,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 54.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 290,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 74.7% in the second quarter. Terra Alpha Investments LLC now owns 83,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after buying an additional 77,162 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.8% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,056,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%.The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

