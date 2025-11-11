Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 232,815 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $53,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 30.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 520.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,530,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 500,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,513,166. The trade was a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 342,777 shares of company stock worth $14,328,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northland Capmk downgraded DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.66.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

