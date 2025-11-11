Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 301,239 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,959,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $53,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,616,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,525,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,424,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,564,000 after buying an additional 2,399,746 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,339,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after buying an additional 1,598,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3,703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 1,301,899 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Jmp downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $284,319.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,345.42. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,171. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SOFI opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 19.29%.The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

