Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,247 Shares of Bunge Global SA $BG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $60,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bunge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.25. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Bunge Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

